NUR-D kicks of season 30 of Down by the Riverside

ROCHESTER — Clouds and a threat of rain held off but so did some die-hard early arrivals for the 30th season of Down by the Riverside concert series Sunday.

Jae Havoc, Rochester hip-hop artist Joe McShan, performs at Rochester Civic Music's Down by the Riverside concert series July 10, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

People eventually filed in as the music started for a night of hip-hop music headlined by Minnesota's own NUR-D .

Clouds parted briefly by the time Rochester's Jae Havoc took the stage and people continued to file into the park filling the crowd.

Regular concert goers and NUR-D fans still staked out good spots in advance of the show.

"NUR-D's an old friend of mine from high school and I also just love his music, so we wanted a good spot and just hang and have some snacks and come see him," said Sarah Welsh, of Rosemount.

Sarah Welsh staked out a spot early to see @NurDRocks at @rochcivicmusic’s Down by the Riverside concert. pic.twitter.com/b7LTHUVWXG — John Molseed (@JMolseed) July 11, 2022

Welsh's grandparents are from Rochester and she recalled attending Down by the riverside Concerts as a child. This was her first on her own as an adult.

Newcomers this year were local food vendors.

"We want the event to represent a taste of Rochester," said Scott Fuernstein, general manager of food and beverage services at the Mayo Civic Center.

Pasquale Presa said he was glad local foods were welcome at the event.

"It's embracing and engaging local flavor and local flair," he said.

Next week, Brittney Spencer headlines the concert with Whalen and the Willows, an Alternative Country band out of Austin, Minnesota opening the show.

