SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

NUR-D kicks of season 30 of Down by the Riverside

Minnesota hip hop artist NUR-D rocks Mayo Park with Rochester's Jae Havoc.

NUR-D Riverside July 10.jpg
Minnesota hip-hop artist NUR-D on stage at Rochester Civic Music's Down by the Riverside cencert series July 10, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
July 10, 2022 08:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Clouds and a threat of rain held off but so did some die-hard early arrivals for the 30th season of Down by the Riverside concert series Sunday.

Jae Havoc Riverside July 10.jpg
Jae Havoc, Rochester hip-hop artist Joe McShan, performs at Rochester Civic Music's Down by the Riverside concert series July 10, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

People eventually filed in as the music started for a night of hip-hop music headlined by Minnesota's own NUR-D .

Clouds parted briefly by the time Rochester's Jae Havoc took the stage and people continued to file into the park filling the crowd.

Regular concert goers and NUR-D fans still staked out good spots in advance of the show.

"NUR-D's an old friend of mine from high school and I also just love his music, so we wanted a good spot and just hang and have some snacks and come see him," said Sarah Welsh, of Rosemount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welsh's grandparents are from Rochester and she recalled attending Down by the riverside Concerts as a child. This was her first on her own as an adult.

Newcomers this year were local food vendors.

"We want the event to represent a taste of Rochester," said Scott Fuernstein, general manager of food and beverage services at the Mayo Civic Center.

Pasquale Presa said he was glad local foods were welcome at the event.
"It's embracing and engaging local flavor and local flair," he said.

Also Read
Needle Felted Eye Class AHE
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
July 10, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
20220705_141317.jpg
Business
Former toy store finds new life as a used furniture outlet
MedCentral Outlet + Transport, a Rochester company owned by Todd Torgrimson and Todd Robertson, is busy filling the 45,000-square-foot space in the former Toys 'R' Us complex at 808 Apache Lane SW with truckloads of used office furniture, accessories and other items looking for a new home.
July 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Next week, Brittney Spencer headlines the concert with Whalen and the Willows, an Alternative Country band out of Austin, Minnesota opening the show.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Local
‘We’re living in the dark ages’: Those who experienced life pre-Roe speak out against the Dobbs ruling
At the Rochester for Roe rally in Peace Plaza on Saturday, July 9, 2022, three participants spoke about life before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and where the U.S. is headed in a post-Roe world.
July 09, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Ramadan Iftar
Local
Eid al-Adha celebrations and prayers held across Rochester
Local mosques held three joint prayers throughout Saturday morning at the downtown mosque and Rochester Community and Technical College, with a celebration planned for later in the afternoon at Silver Lake.
July 09, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Local
Photos: Rochester for Roe rally in Downtown Rochester at Peace Plaza on Saturday, July 9, 2022
People crowded into Peace Plaza for the Rochester for Roe rally on Saturday, July 9.
July 09, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
All-City Girls Golf Meet
Local
Golf course discussions expected to continue through summer and fall
Rochester Park Board is slated to receive updated reports on options for city golf courses ahead of effort to gauge public opinion.
July 09, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen