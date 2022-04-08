NUR-D returns to Rochester to perform at the Castle

ROCHESTER — NUR-D will perform at the Castle in a much-deferred visit to Rochester.

My Town My Music is bringing Twin Cities-based hip-hop artist Matt Allen, who performs as NUR-D, to the Castle Saturday, April 16, 2022. Carnage the Executioner, Hells Paradise and Lil Crazed will open the show.

NUR-D was scheduled to perform in Rochester July 29, 2021, as part of a series of concerts booked at the Olmsted County fairgrounds last summer.

NUR-D backed out of the show after Stationary Astronauts promoter Nicholas McLaughlin, known as Nikolai Zeppa, responded to public criticism of his group and the Olmsted County Fair Board. Both came under fire for booking Twin Cities hip-hop musician Prof, who had been dropped from his record label, Rhymesayers , following accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Prof has since apologized via social media for “misogyny and reckless behavior I was promoting in my persona and music.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeppa responded with a 10-minute video rant posted on Facebook that has since been deleted, targeting people making the criticisms.

NUR-D then backed out of the show .

“This wasn’t going to be something I was going to be able to co-sign with,” he said.

“Ultimately it’s a shame that this had to happen as I feel that the music industry is big enough for everyone and anyone who wants to be a part of it,” NUR-D said.

NUR-D said he wasn’t familiar with specifics of the Fair Board’s decision, but was disappointed with the reaction to the criticism of the Prof show.

“We can only have that space if everyone is respectful and treats everyone fairly,” NUR-D said.

“If you can’t do that, we can’t work.”

If you go

What: NUR-D with Carnage the Executioner, Hells Paradise and Lil Crazed

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: The Castle, 121 Broadway Ave. N.

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Tickets also available online at mytownmymusic.com .