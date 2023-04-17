On the record: Record show, comedy and local news trivia coming up

ROCHESTER — A preferred music format has circled back to mainstream. Vinyl records aren’t just a niche format for hobbyists, hipsters and old-school people holding onto the format of their youth.

Record sales have been steadily increasing for more than a decade and last year outsold CDs in the US for the first time since 1987, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s 2022 revenue report.

This weekend is a chance to add to your collection, discover new music or jump on the trend if you haven’t yet with the spring Rochester Record Show.

Admission to the show is free. Vendors will be set up in the taproom at Little Thistle Brewing while staff there spin their own picks.

If you go

What: Spring Rochester Record Show.

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. N.W.

Get to Joe Gatto

Joe Gatto Contributed

One of the original “Impractical Jokers” is in Rochester this weekend.

Joe Gatto is performing at the Mayo Civic Center on Sunday, April 23, 2023, as part of his Night of Comedy Tour.

Gatto, a comedian, actor and producer is one of the original members of comedy troupe The Tenderloins. The group founded the hidden camera and improvisational comedy television show “Impractical Jokers.”

Gatto has toured his live comedy show throughout the world at venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

When not playing to audiences or producing comedy television, Gatto spends time with his two children and his ever-growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”

If you go

What: Joe Gatto at the Mayo Civic Center.

When: 7 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive.

How much: Available tickets start at $36 at ticketmaster.com or available in person at the Mayo Civic Center box office.

The news isn’t trivial

How informed are you about local current events? Test your knowledge of news at the inaugural Post Bulletin trivia night. A collaboration between the Post Bulletin and Trivia Mafia, the usual Wednesday night trivia at Little Thistle, will include a halftime of questions pulled from the pages of this month’s Post Bulletin. Prizes include Post Bulletin merch and Little Thistle gift cards.

What: Trivia Mafia and Post Bulletin present pulled From the pages of this month’s Post Bulletin.

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. N.W.

How much: Free.

