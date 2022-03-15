Oscar-nominated films, improv theater or just junk the whole weekend
Movies, live shows and a vintage junk sale are a few of the happenings in Rochester this weekend.
Silent Sky
Rochester Repertory Theatre presents “Silent Sky,” the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. The show explores a woman’s place in society during an era full of scientific discoveries and an era when women’s contributions to those discoveries were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.
Cast: Tiera Felder; Rachel Pepin; Christine Boos; Janice Hobbs and Sam Smith.
Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre, 103 Seventh Street NE.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.
How much: $23.
Tickets available at www.rochesterrep.org
Junkin’ Market Days indoor shopping event
A two-day indoor market of antiques, finds and other fun stuff. More than 150 vendors will offer repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage and other finds. Junkin’ Market Days was established in 2021 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has expanded to Minnesota and North Dakota.
Where: Graham Arena Complex, 1570 Fairgrounds Ave. SE.
When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
How much: $5.
Tickets available at the door.
Curator’s tour of "Homecoming Queen: The Wonderful World of Utica Queen"
Curator Brian Dukerschein personally walks visitors through the Rochester Art Center’s gallery for an intimate tour of "Homecoming Queen: The Wonderful World of Utica Queen." The 4,000-square-foot exhibition features work by drag performer and Southeast Minnesota native Ethan Mundt who starred in Season 13 of the "RuPaul’s Drag Race." The exhibition includes 20 of Mundt's garments, original design sketches, editorial photographs by photographers Ben Seagren, Dan Little, Eric Magnussen, Liam James and Trevor Beaty, and a short documentary by filmmaker Tatyana Kurepina.
Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
How much: $5; free for Art Center members.
Family Drama: The Improvised Comedy
It’s never the same show. An ensemble of actors from That Theatre Company create a full-length improvised show based on stories and moments of family drama drawn from members of the audience.
Cast: Jake Ryan; Samantha Ryan and Rich Mansfield.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.
How much: $20.
Tickets available at www.onthestage.tickets/that-theatre-company
Oscar-nominated films at Gray Duck
See some of the films nominated for Oscar awards this weekend at Gray Duck. The screenings are part of the independent theater and coffee house’s lead-up to the event and celebration March 27.
Among other movies here are five of the films screening this weekend.
Belfast, 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Power of the Dog, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday.
Don't Look Up, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Ascension, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Dune, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets available in person or online at
www.grayducktheater.com.