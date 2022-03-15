Oscar-nominated films, improv theater or just junk the whole weekend

Tiera Felder in Rochester Repertory Theatre's "Silent Sky." Contributed photo

Silent Sky

Rochester Repertory Theatre presents “Silent Sky,” the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. The show explores a woman’s place in society during an era full of scientific discoveries and an era when women’s contributions to those discoveries were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

Cast: Tiera Felder; Rachel Pepin; Christine Boos; Janice Hobbs and Sam Smith.

Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre, 103 Seventh Street NE.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.

How much: $23.

Tickets available at www.rochesterrep.org

Junkin’ Market Days indoor shopping event

A two-day indoor market of antiques, finds and other fun stuff. More than 150 vendors will offer repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage and other finds. Junkin’ Market Days was established in 2021 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has expanded to Minnesota and North Dakota.

Where: Graham Arena Complex, 1570 Fairgrounds Ave. SE.

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

How much: $5.

Tickets available at the door.

Ethan Mundt, who competed in his drag persona, "Utica Queen," in “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” attending the opening of an exhibit of his drag garments at the Rochester Art Center Saturday. Mundt, a native of Utica, Minnesota, performed and greeted many of the approximately 500 attendees in the gallery displaying his garments and designs. Utica was also joined by fellow "Drag Race" contestant, Joey Jay. Sidonia Dudval, Allota Shots, and Jayda Clyne of the Rochester Girls Inc. drag club also performed at the opening. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Curator’s tour of "Homecoming Queen: The Wonderful World of Utica Queen"

Curator Brian Dukerschein personally walks visitors through the Rochester Art Center’s gallery for an intimate tour of "Homecoming Queen: The Wonderful World of Utica Queen." The 4,000-square-foot exhibition features work by drag performer and Southeast Minnesota native Ethan Mundt who starred in Season 13 of the "RuPaul’s Drag Race." The exhibition includes 20 of Mundt's garments, original design sketches, editorial photographs by photographers Ben Seagren, Dan Little, Eric Magnussen, Liam James and Trevor Beaty, and a short documentary by filmmaker Tatyana Kurepina.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

How much: $5; free for Art Center members.

Family Drama: The Improvised Comedy

It’s never the same show. An ensemble of actors from That Theatre Company create a full-length improvised show based on stories and moments of family drama drawn from members of the audience.

Cast: Jake Ryan; Samantha Ryan and Rich Mansfield.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: $20.

Tickets available at www.onthestage.tickets/that-theatre-company

Oscar-nominated films at Gray Duck

See some of the films nominated for Oscar awards this weekend at Gray Duck. The screenings are part of the independent theater and coffee house’s lead-up to the event and celebration March 27.

Among other movies here are five of the films screening this weekend.

Belfast, 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Power of the Dog, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday.

Don't Look Up, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Ascension, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dune, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets available in person or online at www.grayducktheater.com.

