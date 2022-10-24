SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Our picks for spooky happenings this weekend

From a pet-friendly party, an evening stroll through a dormant wine vineyard to a Hallow’s Eve soiree fundraiser, here are spooky happenings in Rochester the weekend before Halloween.

Halloween pumpkin head jack-o-lantern
Halloween happenings in the Rochester area.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 24, 2022 05:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Costumes are encouraged for, well, most everything this weekend. From a pet-friendly party, an evening stroll through a dormant wine vineyard to a Hallow’s Eve soiree fundraiser, here are spooky happenings in and around Rochester the weekend before Halloween.

Halloween Wine Walk

a8dbc2ffadd9f0518765f868208d9e09.jpg
Salem Glen Winery
Post Bulletin file photo

5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Salem Glen Winery, 5211 60th Ave. SW

Salem Glen Winery is opening the vineyard for evening walks and pop-up wine and cider tastings. Saying trick-or-treat for a taste might be appreciated by the staff.

The walk is $16, which includes four wine and cider pours. Costumes and flashlights are encouraged. Reservations are recommended. People can call 507-365-8758 for reservations.

Spooky Art Market

Queer Art Market
Art Heads Emporium owner Leah Joybee bumps elbows with a patron during the Queer Art Market in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27

Art Heads Emporium, 317 S. Broadway Ave.

Art Heads Emporium hosts a free Halloween-themed art market. Costumes are encouraged. The event will feature artists and makers selling their wares with a bend toward the spooky for the season.

Heat Box’s Spooky Radio Hour

593244143cd107c96db50d60d99db19d.jpg
Thesis Beer Project

7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28

Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW

Three bands take the stage at Thesis Beer Project with Heat Box headlining. Ghosty D.J. Set opens at 7 p.m. followed by Push & Turn at 8 p.m. Costumes and dancing are encouraged.

All Hallow’s Eve Soiree with Soul Train

LaSonya Natividad
LaSonya Natividad
Contributed

6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Chateau Theatre, 15 1st St. SW

Rochester soul fusion and R&B band Soul Train hosts a fundraiser event for Channel One Food Bank at the Historic Chateau Theatre. Early bird tickets are $10. Costumes from classy to trashy are welcome. The evening will feature the soulful vocals of LaSonya Natividad and a costume party. An after-party at Chez Boji, 301 N. Broadway Ave. starts at 11:30 p.m.

Murder for Two

7 p.m., Oct. 27, 28, 29, Nov. 3, 4, 5; 2 p.m., Oct. 30, Nov. 6.

Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive SE

This whodunit features two actors — who play 13 characters. Follow them as they piece together who killed the great American novelist Arthur Whitney at his own surprise party.

The show stars Dylon Starr and Jeff Anderson and is directed by Misha Johnson. Tickets are available at RochesterCivicTheatre.org . People can also check out this year’s Willy Wonka-themed Haunted Theater at the Civic. That opens at each evening at 6 p.m. Oct. 28-31.

Trunk or Treats:

  • 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29: Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW.
  • 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30: Resurrection & Life Lutheran Church, 4520 19th Ave. NW.
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
