Photos: Afoutayi Haitian Dance on July 8, 2023

Today at 3:21 PM

Afoutayi Haitian Dance performed at the Chateau Theatre on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in downtown Rochester.

Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, left, holds the graj above her head, waiting to see if the crowd remembers the name, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Florencia “Fofo” Pierre, right, also waits to see if the crowd can remember.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, reacts as Rowan Kelley, 4, states that her favorite sea creature is the whale during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, and Florencia “Fofo” Pierre lead the crowd in a carnival-style dance with music during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Florencia “Fofo” Pierre opens the performance with a song and dance during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, middle, and Florencia “Fofo” Pierre, right, lead the crowd in a carnival-style dance with music during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, plays the graj with a baguette during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
The crowd dances along with Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, as she gives instructions to the Haitian folk song “Lasirèn ak Labalèn”, The Mermaid and the Whale, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, introduces the graj during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
The crowd dances along with Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, as she gives instructions to the Haitian folk song “Lasirèn ak Labalèn”, The Mermaid and the Whale, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, begins to sing and dance to the Haitian folk song “Lasirèn ak Labalèn”, The Mermaid and the Whale, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Saint Juste published a book in 2020 based on the folk story “The Mermaid and the Whale.”
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, reacts as Rowan Kelley, 4, states that her favorite sea creature is the whale during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, reacts as Rowan Kelley, 4, states that her favorite sea creature is the whale during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, dances as Florencia “Fofo” Pierre sings the opening song “Sol” during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Florencia “Fofo” Pierre sings the opening song “Sol” during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, reacts as a member of the crowd answers a question correctly during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, begins by teaching the crowd a few French and Creole words during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, begins by teaching the crowd a few French and Creole words during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, begins by teaching the crowd a few French and Creole words during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, asks the crowd what language the word “bonjour” comes from during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, waits for the crowd to respond during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, introduces the graj during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, and Florencia “Fofo” Pierre lead the crowd in a carnival-style dance with music during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, middle, and Florencia “Fofo” Pierre, right, lead the crowd in a carnival-style dance with music during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, leads a group music performance during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
The crowd dances along with Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, as she gives instructions to the Haitian folk song “Lasirèn ak Labalèn”, The Mermaid and the Whale, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Har Rai, 7, dances with red and blue scarves during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
So Jeong sits behind her daughter Rowan, 4, as they play the bucket with a baguette during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
A crowd watches Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, and Florencia “Fofo” Pierre perform during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, shows what could happen if someone places their hand on top of the bucket while playing during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Florencia “Fofo” Pierre plays the tanbou during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, left, acts defeated after the crowd remembered the name of every instrument, defeating her in her game, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, holds a baguette, waiting to see if the crowd remembers the name, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Since the crowd remembered the name, they earned a point.
Florencia “Fofo” Pierre, right, laughs at Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, left, after the crowd remembered the name of an instrument and gained a point during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.
Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the group, holds a bucket above her head, waiting to see if the crowd remembers the name, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Since the crowd remembered the name, they earned a point.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
