Saturday, July 22

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Photos: Carrie Underwood on July 21, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 1:31 AM

Carrie Underwood performed on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota. Opening for Underwood was Caroline Jones.

Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lines start to increase in numbers at the merchandise booth before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Kelly Pyle, 17, of Red Wing, sports a bedazzled cowgirl hat while walking to her seat before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A pillar with Carrie Underwood’s face stands above the crowd before her concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carrie Underwood points to the microphone toward the crowd so they sing along during her performance on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fans at the front of the line run into the venue just as the gates open before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Jenna Pendleton, of Lower Sioux Reservation, Minnesota, walks toward the pre-performance tent before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones plays the harmonica during her opening performance for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A pillar with Carrie Underwood’s face stands above the crowd before her concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Travis Johnson, of Osceola, Wisconsin, holds his daughter Jordyn, 9, on his shoulders while waiting for the gates to open before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fans run into the venue to reserve their spot before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lines start to increase in numbers at the merchandise booth before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fans watch as Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fans pose next to a pillar with Carrie Underwood’s face before her concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fans watch as Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fans file into the venue to reserve their spot on the lawn before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fans watch as Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Toni Michael, of Des Moines, Iowa, takes out her poster before the Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota. Milita DeMorrow, left, and Donna McWilliams, middle, both of Hastings, Minnesota, sit alongside Michael with fans made with cutouts of Carrie Underwood’s face.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fans watch as Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
