Photos: Down by the Riverside on July 9, 2023

Today at 11:14 PM

The first Down by the Riverside of the summer included Winterstate with an opening performance and Eve 6 as the headliner band on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.

Max Collins of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Ben Hilzinger of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Jon Siebels of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Max Collins of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Ben Hilzinger of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Jon Siebels of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Max Collins of Eve 6 performs in front of the crowd during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Fans stand at the stage barrier as Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Ben Hilzinger of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Winterstate performs onstage as the opening performance during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Ben Hilzinger of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Winterstate performs onstage as the opening performance during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Ben Hilzinger of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Max Collins of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Ben Hilzinger of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Winterstate performs onstage as the opening performance during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Jon Siebels of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
The crowd watches as Eve 6 performs onstage during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Max Collins of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Eve 6 performs onstage during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Jon Siebels of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Eve 6 performs onstage during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Eve 6 performs onstage during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Max Collins of Eve 6 performs in front of the crowd during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Max Collins of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Ben Hilzinger of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Jon Siebels of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert series on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
