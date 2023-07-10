Photos: Down by the Riverside on July 9, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The first Down by the Riverside of the summer included Winterstate with an opening performance and Eve 6 as the headliner band on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.

