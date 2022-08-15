SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pickup Truck opera returns on a weekend full of events

Saturday features pickup Truck opera, Ethiopian culture and burlesque dance.

Pickup Truck Opera 01.JPG
Performers with Mixed Precipitation perform "The Odyssey" as part of the Pickup Truck Opera touring performances Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Squash Blossom Farm in Oronoco.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
August 15, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The pickup truck opera is rolling back into Rochester this year with an adaptation of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

Each summer, Minnesota performance company Mixed Precipitation tours with an adaptation of a classic tale. The side of a pickup truck becomes a set and stage while puppets round out the ensemble.

Also Read
Centenarians Fusselman candles.JPG
Local
100 candles for two Rochester friends born four days apart
Two Rochester women, born half a world away, four days apart, celebrated their 100th birthday together.
August 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Storage centers in Rochester and Austin sell for a combined $6.4 million
West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Storage Rentals of America recently purchased a Rochester storage facility for $4.39 million and an Austin one for $2.1 million from the Minneapolis-based storage chain KO Self Storage.
August 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The Rochester Art Center is hosting the performance at 3 p.m. Saturday at Peace Plaza.

Pam Hugdahl, executive director of the art center said the event was a success last year with about 200 people attending the Pickup Truck opera’s “The Odyssey” at Mayo Park.

“They do a really captivating performance,” she said. “To experience opera and performance outside just isn’t something that happens these days; it’s kind of fun and fresh and brings you back in time as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said holding it at Peace Plaza at a recognizable high-traffic area was made possible with help from the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Destination Medical Center. Hugdahl said holding it in the center of downtown could draw a larger walk-through crowd.

“I think people are going to be walking by and be like, ‘alright, here’s what I’m doing for the next hour,’” she said.

Registration for the show is required with a suggested donation of $25. Proceeds go to Mixed Precipitation, a nonprofit arts organization.

Ethiopian Heritage Day

The Ethiopian Community of Rochester is hosting a heritage day at Mayo Civic Center. People are invited to join the event from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. to see traditional Ethiopian dance, clothing and taste traditional food from the East African country.

The event has been an ongoing annual celebration most years since 1999, organizers said.

Burlesque on Broadway

Out Rochester is bringing Driftless area queer-centered burlesque and performance troupe Burly Bluffs to perform in downtown Rochester.

“Burlesque on Broadway” will be held at Bleu Duck Kitchen. Tickets for the event are sold out but plans are in the works to bring troupe performers back to Rochester. Doors open for the event at 7 p.m.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERARTS & ENTERTAINMENTTHEATER
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Brad Finstad Sworn In
Local
Finstad takes the oath; Ettinger heartened by special election performance as both shift sights on midterms
Finstad beat Ettinger by 4 points; the two will meet again in November when turnout will be much higher, but who will benefit from it is an open question.
August 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Joel Bigelow
Business
Joel Bigelow built more than homes
Builder/developer Joel Bigelow built more than 5,000 houses during his almost 40 years as the head of Bigelow Homes, but his peers say he is best known for building communities throughout southeastern Minnesota.
August 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
listos preschool
Local
Second annual Butterfly Fest spreads its wings in downtown Rochester
Listos Preschool and Childcare hosted the second event to teach about the connection butterflies have to the U.S. and Mexico.
August 13, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
john colbert workout
Local
CrossFit gym honors Byron man with hero workout
John Colbert was remembered Saturday at Progression Fitness with hero workout
August 13, 2022 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe