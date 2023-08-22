Poem: The Lesson
A poem by long-time Rochester resident Anton Stephan.
Back in school that fall
I remember
an old wood-top desk
that had been refinished
over the summer.
I sat straight
awaiting the lesson
thinking of the people
working so hard
to make the desk new.
I remember
smelling the fresh
clear
varnish
and seeing
beneath the shine
the marks that wouldn't sand out
that stayed despite the pressure
that insisted on showing through.
I don't remember the lesson.
Anton Stephan is a longtime Rochester resident, with a background in education, where he worked for over 30 years. He is now retired.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
ADVERTISEMENT