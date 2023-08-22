Poem: The Lesson

Back in school that fall

I remember

an old wood-top desk

that had been refinished

over the summer.

I sat straight

awaiting the lesson

thinking of the people

working so hard

to make the desk new.

I remember

smelling the fresh

clear

varnish

and seeing

beneath the shine

the marks that wouldn't sand out

that stayed despite the pressure

that insisted on showing through.

I don't remember the lesson.

Anton Stephan is a longtime Rochester resident, with a background in education, where he worked for over 30 years. He is now retired.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."