Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poem: The Lesson

A poem by long-time Rochester resident Anton Stephan.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Anton Stephan
Today at 12:00 AM

Back in school that fall
I remember
an old wood-top desk
that had been refinished
over the summer.

I sat straight
awaiting the lesson
thinking of the people
working so hard
to make the desk new.

I remember
smelling the fresh
clear
varnish
and seeing
beneath the shine
the marks that wouldn't sand out
that stayed despite the pressure
that insisted on showing through.

I don't remember the lesson.

Anton Stephan is a longtime Rochester resident, with a background in education, where he worked for over 30 years. He is now retired.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

