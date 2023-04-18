Poem: A Child's Wonder
A poem from Rochester poet Bob Vogt.
The sun
the moon and stars
have all been seen before
But never
never like this
never with this adoring fervor
A flower
the bloom and scent
and color have all given favor
To generations
but somehow forgotten
the years have put asunder
Being awestruck
by the beauty of a rainbow
after the lightning and thunder
A crickets chirp
a mourning dove’s coo
hear nature’s voices by the hundreds
Invent a game
and make up rules
find a playing field where none were
To see all things
with brand new eyes
and no prejudiced sides to encumber
That is to live
… live in forever youth
And view the world with a child’s wonder
Bob Vogt is a life-long Rochester resident. He is retired after a career in advertising.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
