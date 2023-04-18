Poem: A Child's Wonder

The sun

the moon and stars

have all been seen before

But never

never like this

never with this adoring fervor

A flower

the bloom and scent

and color have all given favor

To generations

but somehow forgotten

the years have put asunder

Being awestruck

by the beauty of a rainbow

after the lightning and thunder

A crickets chirp

a mourning dove’s coo

hear nature’s voices by the hundreds

Invent a game

and make up rules

find a playing field where none were

To see all things

with brand new eyes

and no prejudiced sides to encumber

That is to live

… live in forever youth

And view the world with a child’s wonder

Bob Vogt is a life-long Rochester resident. He is retired after a career in advertising.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."