Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Poem: A Penny and a Seashell

A poem by local author Bob Vogt.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Bob Vogt
August 23, 2022 12:00 AM
What a day
Good luck must be coming my way
I was feeling low
My head was hanging down
When what did I see
A shiny penny on the ground
Carelessly dropped by another
Now my personal gain
A sure sign of good fortune
Reflected in metallic sheen
I started smiling
I was feeling a little better
Then I made another find
Just a little later
While digging in the dirt
I turned over something curious
A seashell amongst the worms
How it got there is mysterious
I put it in my pocket
Thinking it was quite strange
Then I just figured
It was meant for my attitude change
I know these things are small
In a big world they make little difference
But for me feeling poorly
I am now richer for the experience
Yes, it’s been quite a day
More good things are coming my way

Bob Vogt is a life-long Rochester resident. He is retired after a career mostly in advertising.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

