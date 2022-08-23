Poem: A Penny and a Seashell

What a day

Good luck must be coming my way

.

I was feeling low

My head was hanging down

When what did I see

A shiny penny on the ground

.

Carelessly dropped by another

Now my personal gain

A sure sign of good fortune

Reflected in metallic sheen

.

I started smiling

I was feeling a little better

Then I made another find

Just a little later

.

While digging in the dirt

I turned over something curious

A seashell amongst the worms

How it got there is mysterious

.

I put it in my pocket

Thinking it was quite strange

Then I just figured

It was meant for my attitude change

.

I know these things are small

In a big world they make little difference

But for me feeling poorly

I am now richer for the experience

.

Yes, it’s been quite a day

More good things are coming my way

Bob Vogt is a life-long Rochester resident. He is retired after a career mostly in advertising.

