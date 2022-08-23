Poem: A Penny and a Seashell
A poem by local author Bob Vogt.
What a day
Good luck must be coming my way
.
I was feeling low
My head was hanging down
When what did I see
A shiny penny on the ground
.
Carelessly dropped by another
Now my personal gain
A sure sign of good fortune
Reflected in metallic sheen
.
I started smiling
I was feeling a little better
Then I made another find
Just a little later
.
While digging in the dirt
I turned over something curious
A seashell amongst the worms
How it got there is mysterious
.
I put it in my pocket
Thinking it was quite strange
Then I just figured
It was meant for my attitude change
.
I know these things are small
In a big world they make little difference
But for me feeling poorly
I am now richer for the experience
.
Yes, it’s been quite a day
More good things are coming my way
Bob Vogt is a life-long Rochester resident. He is retired after a career mostly in advertising.
