Tuesday, October 11

Poem: A Whiff in Time

A poem by a Rochester native and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Isabella Ostman
October 11, 2022 12:00 AM
A Whiff in Time

They say you carry a smell.
That this smells like your house
Or this smells like you.
It’s funny cause I can never
Seem to agree
I don’t know what my smell is.
But I know yours.
.
Its iridescently indescribable
Your smell. But it’s
So potent.
So present.
I can’t point it out
But when it’s there is like
A flash in time.
It sends tingles
From the tip of my nose
To the bottom of my toes.
.
I remember you coming in
From a long day in the field.
Caked in whatever brown substance
You could attract.
Dirt
Manure
Oil
Grease
Your smell would marinate in the cab
Until it followed you home for dinner.
.
I remember the Copenhagen
Stained in your gums.
Oh, how I hated that smell which
oozed from your wrinkled face.
Good thing the shaving cream
You used was absurdly strong.
It felt good on my little nose.
.
I didn’t know what they were.
All I knew is that they were you.
And only you could wear them.
I remember when the smell
Began to fade.
It was replaced with
Hand sanitizer
Plastic
Doctors
Medication
That smell would marinate in the office
Until it followed you home for dinner.
.
Now, your smell is gone
And the field doesn’t
Stain your clothes.
The containers of Copenhagen
Are empty
Along with your shaving cream
Which collected dust
When you lost your hair.
.
Your smell is gone.
And you with it.

Isabella Ostman is a graduate from John Marshall High School who is currently studying marketing at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. This is a short poem she wrote about her grandpa Jim who was a farmer and passed away a couple years ago due to esophageal cancer.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

