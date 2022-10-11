Poem: A Whiff in Time

A Whiff in Time

They say you carry a smell.

That this smells like your house

Or this smells like you.

It’s funny cause I can never

Seem to agree

I don’t know what my smell is.

But I know yours.

.

Its iridescently indescribable

Your smell. But it’s

So potent.

So present.

I can’t point it out

But when it’s there is like

A flash in time.

It sends tingles

From the tip of my nose

To the bottom of my toes.

.

I remember you coming in

From a long day in the field.

Caked in whatever brown substance

You could attract.

Dirt

Manure

Oil

Grease

Your smell would marinate in the cab

Until it followed you home for dinner.

.

I remember the Copenhagen

Stained in your gums.

Oh, how I hated that smell which

oozed from your wrinkled face.

Good thing the shaving cream

You used was absurdly strong.

It felt good on my little nose.

.

I didn’t know what they were.

All I knew is that they were you.

And only you could wear them.

I remember when the smell

Began to fade.

It was replaced with

Hand sanitizer

Plastic

Doctors

Medication

That smell would marinate in the office

Until it followed you home for dinner.

.

Now, your smell is gone

And the field doesn’t

Stain your clothes.

The containers of Copenhagen

Are empty

Along with your shaving cream

Which collected dust

When you lost your hair.

.

Your smell is gone.

And you with it.

Isabella Ostman is a graduate from John Marshall High School who is currently studying marketing at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. This is a short poem she wrote about her grandpa Jim who was a farmer and passed away a couple years ago due to esophageal cancer.

