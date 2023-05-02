Poem: An Apology to the Children

I’m so sorry my dear children

You are living in a world

Where going to school includes

A curriculum of fear

I’m sorry you must watch

Over your shoulder for strangers

Who don’t belong in the halls

Or seem out of place in the school yard

I’m sorry for the teachers who

Lay down their lives

Next to their degrees and long hours

And meager paychecks to protect

I’m sorry children for your parents

Who kiss you goodbye in the morning

No longer confident

The school bus will return you safe

My deepest apologies

From the bottom of my heart

I tremble with anger and fear

Holding your hand in sorrow for your loss

My tears no comfort to either of us.

Debi Neville is a lifelong poet, playwright and freelance writer who lives in Rochester.

