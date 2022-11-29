Poem: An Autumn Romance
A poem from a local student.
Summer is a lovely lady
Gowned in gorgeous green.
She welcomes Winter to her courts —
To crown her as his queen.
Her raiments become red, resplendent,
Warm inviting hues;
She blushes as he gently kisses
Fluttering leaves she grew.
His love fills up her heart — it bursts
Into flushing snowflakes blowing;
Sparklers shoot up from the ground
And all the earth is glowing.
Breathy purple peripheral,
Red ribbons from the sky;
Summer soothes the growing pains
As autumn days slip by.
When Winter visits, not all is grand,
As Summer takes his hand —
Hidden tears and passing grief:
What was and will be lost.
Animals will no longer roam,
The flowers will be dead,
The cold and dark will reign, as soon
As Summer turns her head.
When the rebel of jubilation-
Union of the seasons —
Has passed, and Summer’s lovely veil
Slips softly off the earth,
The world waits, patient-
Hides away —
Until their lovely queen,
The Summer, returns-
Takes her throne-
And reigns again-
Once more.
Vivian is a 19 year old college student living in Rochester. She regrets that the glowing time of autumn is so fleeting.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."