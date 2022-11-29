Poem: An Autumn Romance

Summer is a lovely lady

Gowned in gorgeous green.

She welcomes Winter to her courts —

To crown her as his queen.

Her raiments become red, resplendent,

Warm inviting hues;

She blushes as he gently kisses

Fluttering leaves she grew.

His love fills up her heart — it bursts

Into flushing snowflakes blowing;

Sparklers shoot up from the ground

And all the earth is glowing.

Breathy purple peripheral,

Red ribbons from the sky;

Summer soothes the growing pains

As autumn days slip by.

When Winter visits, not all is grand,

As Summer takes his hand —

Hidden tears and passing grief:

What was and will be lost.

Animals will no longer roam,

The flowers will be dead,

The cold and dark will reign, as soon

As Summer turns her head.

When the rebel of jubilation-

Union of the seasons —

Has passed, and Summer’s lovely veil

Slips softly off the earth,

The world waits, patient-

Hides away —

Until their lovely queen,

The Summer, returns-

Takes her throne-

And reigns again-

Once more.

Vivian is a 19 year old college student living in Rochester. She regrets that the glowing time of autumn is so fleeting.

