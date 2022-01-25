SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Armor

By. J.M. Allen

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J.M. Allen
January 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

I put on my old armor

See how the sunlight reflects

Then I look into the mirror

Thinking about what comes next

It gives me some confidence

ADVERTISEMENT

To engage in the good fight

I’d rather not get involved

Yet compelled by what’s right

If only I had the valor

To already be on this trail

But I know I won’t be able

Until I drink enough ale

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
What to read next
186e7f78e02d161c5f52390470638b62.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Byron, Stewartville earn top honors in one-act play festival
The 28th annual event was held Saturday at Lourdes High School.
January 24, 2022 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports
"Let's Get Physical" by Danielle Friedman
Arts and Entertainment
This book is worthy of your resolution
Sit up straight, shoulders back, hiney tucked. There. That's the perfect position for reading "Let's Get Physical."
January 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Railfair 5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Railroad collectors and history buffs meet in La Crosse for tri-state sale
The event is ideal for “armchair historians,” as well as collectors and enthusiasts of all stripes, president Mark Hamre said.
January 22, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
01 Mid-Day Music at One Discovery Square
Arts and Entertainment
Hannah Lou Woods opens One Discovery’s 2022 season
Mid-Day Music performances began Friday, Jan. 21.
January 21, 2022 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell