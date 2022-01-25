Poem: Armor

I put on my old armor

See how the sunlight reflects

Then I look into the mirror

Thinking about what comes next

It gives me some confidence

ADVERTISEMENT

To engage in the good fight

I’d rather not get involved

Yet compelled by what’s right

If only I had the valor

To already be on this trail

But I know I won’t be able

Until I drink enough ale

