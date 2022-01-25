Poem: Armor
By. J.M. Allen
I put on my old armor
See how the sunlight reflects
Then I look into the mirror
Thinking about what comes next
It gives me some confidence
To engage in the good fight
I’d rather not get involved
Yet compelled by what’s right
If only I had the valor
To already be on this trail
But I know I won’t be able
Until I drink enough ale
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
