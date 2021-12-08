SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Poem, art submissions open through Dec. 17

This year’s theme is “From Polestar to Terra Firma.”

By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 08, 2021 08:00 AM
Local writers and artists have one more week to submit their pieces to Southeastern Minnesota Poets’ Bright Light Stories in the Night program.

The late-winter virtual program is funded by SEMAC. This year’s theme is “From Polestar to Terra Firma.”

Poets and artists can submit pieces to either the Bright Light Poetry Contest or the Bright Light Illustration Contest through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

Submission guidelines are available online at the League of Minnesota Poets Submittable page: leagueofmnpoet.submittable.com/submit. Participants can email poets.semn@gmail.com with questions.

Six winning poems will be illustrated by selected artists and compiled in an e-chapbook to be read in an online event on March 4. The writers and illustrators also will receive cash awards.

The winning poems and artworks will be displayed at SEMVA Art Gallery, 320 Broadway Ave. S., in March.

Two honorable mentions also will be read and illustrated March 4.

