Put your things away,

into your trunk,

let there go

the rainstorms and cloudy skies

that kept us up at night

pack up the slight breeze

and fold it neatly

over there

pile the layers

of shade and quiet evenings,

one by one, stack by stack,

put the roaring winds back

let none be lost

when all are in

shut the lid

turn the key

snap the locks

and leave a note for all to read

Autumn has gone to winter

Elsa Theismann is an 11 year old in 5th grade. Her parents are Mayo High School graduates and her grandparents are long-time Rochester residents. Her poem Autumn was recently chosen for inclusion in PAFAC Poetry in the Park to be displayed in Webster Woods, Port Angeles, WA.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."