Poem: Autumn
A poem by an 11-year-old with ties to Rochester.
Put your things away,
into your trunk,
let there go
the rainstorms and cloudy skies
that kept us up at night
pack up the slight breeze
and fold it neatly
over there
pile the layers
of shade and quiet evenings,
one by one, stack by stack,
put the roaring winds back
let none be lost
when all are in
shut the lid
turn the key
snap the locks
and leave a note for all to read
Autumn has gone to winter
Elsa Theismann is an 11 year old in 5th grade. Her parents are Mayo High School graduates and her grandparents are long-time Rochester residents. Her poem Autumn was recently chosen for inclusion in PAFAC Poetry in the Park to be displayed in Webster Woods, Port Angeles, WA.
