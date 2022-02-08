Poem: Birds and Bunnies

Mother Nature doesn’t rest.

The snow falls and creates a test.

The bird feeders have been filled.

And the sunflower seeds are chilled.

A chickadee and a cardinal friend,

Are flying between snowflakes on end.

Landing on the feeders with zest,

The birds find nutty nourishment best.

A mix of feeder seeds falls to the ground.

Rabbits hop to it and supper is found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bird and bunny comradery is special and unique.

Beating winter blues is what we all seek.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."