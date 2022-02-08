SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Birds and Bunnies

By Lea B. Jennings

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Lea B. Jennings
February 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Mother Nature doesn’t rest.
The snow falls and creates a test.

The bird feeders have been filled.
And the sunflower seeds are chilled.

A chickadee and a cardinal friend,
Are flying between snowflakes on end.

Landing on the feeders with zest,
The birds find nutty nourishment best.

A mix of feeder seeds falls to the ground.
Rabbits hop to it and supper is found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bird and bunny comradery is special and unique.
Beating winter blues is what we all seek.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
What to read next
Our Grateful Dead.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Get deep -- 6 feet at least -- in this absorbing tale
You didn't think you'd ever find it.
February 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Image (2).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dierks Bentley will play at Treasure Island
Treasure Island releases their second summer concert name.
February 03, 2022 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Post-Bulletin staff reports
ChuckBrownVDSC_0011.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Central Minnesota author has a knack for finding the humor in everyday life
Author Chuck Brown of Olivia creates rural Minnesota characters and places that seem all too real, and are also funny, thanks to his knack for satire and humor. His hometown might be grateful that the Coen brothers had not discovered his writings when they created a movie which takes its name from a different locale.
February 03, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Frozen River Film Festival logo
Arts and Entertainment
Film fest explores recent Minnesota history, environment, 'cat daddies'
A look at some of the Frozen River Film Fest's most interesting offerings.
February 01, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports