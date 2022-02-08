Poem: Birds and Bunnies
By Lea B. Jennings
Mother Nature doesn’t rest.
The snow falls and creates a test.
The bird feeders have been filled.
And the sunflower seeds are chilled.
A chickadee and a cardinal friend,
Are flying between snowflakes on end.
Landing on the feeders with zest,
The birds find nutty nourishment best.
A mix of feeder seeds falls to the ground.
Rabbits hop to it and supper is found.
Bird and bunny comradery is special and unique.
Beating winter blues is what we all seek.
