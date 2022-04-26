SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Bumpy Road

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J. M. Allen
April 26, 2022 12:00 AM
The road is long and bumpy

But I am on the right track

Making changes for the better

And refusing to ever go back

J.M. Allen is a poet in Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

