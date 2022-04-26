Poem: Bumpy Road
The road is long and bumpy
But I am on the right track
Making changes for the better
And refusing to ever go back
J.M. Allen is a poet in Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
