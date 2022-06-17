Poem: Cats
Poem from 10 year old local author.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Ten cats in a litter box
Nine cats sleeping
Eight little snores
Seven different colors
Six yummy treats
Five balls of yarn
Four legs per cat
Three scratching posts
Two old cats
One fat cat
Sravya Seetamsetty is a 10 year old Rochester resident. She attends school at Rochester Public Schools.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
Three books from the University of Minnesota Press serve varied interests.
Exclusive
Rob Hill has been living outside and getting by on money he earns from his art.
The book doesn't live up to its claim of changing the world, but Trekkies won't care. Neither will Trekkers.
Oronoco barn ready to host bluegrass, folk music concerts this summer.