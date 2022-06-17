SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Poem: Cats

Poem from 10 year old local author.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Sravya Seetamsetty
June 17, 2022 02:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Ten cats in a litter box
Nine cats sleeping
Eight little snores
Seven different colors
Six yummy treats
Five balls of yarn
Four legs per cat
Three scratching posts
Two old cats
One fat cat

Sravya Seetamsetty is a 10 year old Rochester resident. She attends school at Rochester Public Schools.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
What to read next
Book Nook - Kelsey Hawley.png
Arts and Entertainment
Memories, mystery and museum histories
Three books from the University of Minnesota Press serve varied interests.
June 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Kelsey Hawley
Rob Hill 01.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester artist hopes his paintings find homes, even if he doesn't have one
Rob Hill has been living outside and getting by on money he earns from his art.
June 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Phasers on Stun.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Author gives a history of all things 'Trek'
The book doesn't live up to its claim of changing the world, but Trekkies won't care. Neither will Trekkers.
June 13, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
061122 Sievers Feature.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
4 concerts in a 100-year-old barn
Oronoco barn ready to host bluegrass, folk music concerts this summer.
June 11, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers