Poem: Cats

Ten cats in a litter box

Nine cats sleeping

Eight little snores

Seven different colors

Six yummy treats

Five balls of yarn

Four legs per cat

Three scratching posts

Two old cats

One fat cat

Sravya Seetamsetty is a 10 year old Rochester resident. She attends school at Rochester Public Schools.

