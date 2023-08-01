Poem: Christmas in July

The seniors are all coming with crutches and canes.

They're shuffling and walking, ignoring their pains.

It's a Christmas Party in July; whoever thought of such a thing?

Must be some kind of modern day Hippy, Ding-a-Ling.

A Christmas tree that's decorated with dew

Don't seem to appeal to this generation of few.

How can Santa ride in his sleigh with no snow?

Will he have on sunglasses, stand in the sun, and shout Ho! Ho!

Can you imagine Mrs. Claus in a bikini? Not a slightly lass.

Rudolph's nose will have to be green like grass,

For it's the snow and the cold that makes his nose glow.

To fly over the tree tops full of leaves of green

Must tempt Santa's reindeer to fall down on their knees

And stop for a feast and eat from the leaves.

Now I'm asking you seniors with arthritis and bursitis

Can we sing Frosty the Snowman to a rain-filled creek,

Or slide down the hill in a field of wheat, or skate on the water pond,

Or sing the songs we love so fond —

Like Walking in a Winter Wonderland with this summer burning sand,

Or the Twelve Days of Christmas with the mosquitoes in the pear trees?

Now I'm praying here Lord, here down on my knees,

Please Lord don't take my Christmas from me.

I may be old-fashioned with a demented mind,

But Christmas in July don't seem right for mankind.

Lola Hall is a retired resident of Stewartville. This is her first poem for the Post Bulletin.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."