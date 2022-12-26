Poem: Christmas is here
A poem from area poet.
A newborn babe
Lying in a manger
Jesus is his name
He came to us
To give us grace
Call on Him
Celebrate with joy
Spread kindness
Share a smile
A tender hug
Yes, Christmas is here
Every day of the year
Patricia A. Kemmerick is a member of Southeastern MN Poets and League of MN Poets.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
