Poem: Christmas is here

A newborn babe

Lying in a manger

Jesus is his name

He came to us

To give us grace

Call on Him

Celebrate with joy

Spread kindness

Share a smile

A tender hug

Yes, Christmas is here

Every day of the year

Patricia A. Kemmerick is a member of Southeastern MN Poets and League of MN Poets.

