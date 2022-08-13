Poem: Coins

I miss acquiring coins

Collecting each state quarter

Now my transactions are on-line

Where no checkout line is shorter

.

No longer kept in my pocket

Where they gave a walking jingle

Few coins on the ground to pick up

Their discovery would give a tingle

.

But coins aren’t coming back

With less every year hence

Gathered by fewer people

Which only makes cents

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. This poem is from the book “Real Rhyming Poems” which can be found at the Rochester, Minneapolis (Hennepin County), Duluth, Mankato (Taylor), and Winona public libraries.

