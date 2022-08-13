SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Poem: Coins

A poem from local author J.M. Allen

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J.M. Allen
August 12, 2022 09:57 PM
I miss acquiring coins
Collecting each state quarter
Now my transactions are on-line
Where no checkout line is shorter
.
No longer kept in my pocket
Where they gave a walking jingle
Few coins on the ground to pick up
Their discovery would give a tingle
.
But coins aren’t coming back
With less every year hence
Gathered by fewer people
Which only makes cents

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. This poem is from the book “Real Rhyming Poems” which can be found at the Rochester, Minneapolis (Hennepin County), Duluth, Mankato (Taylor), and Winona public libraries.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

