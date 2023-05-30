Poem: Danny Solis
A poem from local artist Miriam Knuth
He was a man of character
Danny a thinker, a gracious man
He lived for survival
He taught and calmed the soul
.
The anguish people carried on their
backs Danny nourished them into self
trust to believe in themselves
painful moments became the voice of the wind
.
This was a man who fought for truth
seeking the virtues of broken hearts
Triumph is a lengthy path a search in
the journey of life.
.
The struggles, the fears, dissolves themselves with
the teens of youth onto another age.
All is calm when the valley of death has arrived.
.
In life, Danny was there to serve
the neglected youth.
Broken hearts healed by his voice.
The greater the struggle, the sweeter the glory.
Miriam Knuth is a visual artist and an essayist in Rochester. Her artistic efforts have been only for self gratification, curiosity and self improvement.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
