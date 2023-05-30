Poem: Danny Solis

He was a man of character

Danny a thinker, a gracious man

He lived for survival

He taught and calmed the soul

.

The anguish people carried on their

backs Danny nourished them into self

trust to believe in themselves

painful moments became the voice of the wind

.

This was a man who fought for truth

seeking the virtues of broken hearts

Triumph is a lengthy path a search in

the journey of life.

.

The struggles, the fears, dissolves themselves with

the teens of youth onto another age.

All is calm when the valley of death has arrived.

.

In life, Danny was there to serve

the neglected youth.

Broken hearts healed by his voice.

The greater the struggle, the sweeter the glory.

Miriam Knuth is a visual artist and an essayist in Rochester. Her artistic efforts have been only for self gratification, curiosity and self improvement.

