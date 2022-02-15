Poem: Dark Chocolate
By J.M. Allen
A candy bar is just too sweet
I have found a superior treat
Break off a piece and you may see
You’ll like dark chocolate as much as me
The taste of cocoa can be a little bitter
ADVERTISEMENT
But the less sugar might make you fitter
Let it melt and savor the taste
An opportunity too good to waste
For the moment – ignore your care
And try to find a friend to share
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
Multiple burglars are suspected and police want to catch ’em all
"Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical" features orchestral rock score.