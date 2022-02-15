Poem: Dark Chocolate

A candy bar is just too sweet

I have found a superior treat

Break off a piece and you may see

You’ll like dark chocolate as much as me

The taste of cocoa can be a little bitter

But the less sugar might make you fitter

Let it melt and savor the taste

An opportunity too good to waste

For the moment – ignore your care

And try to find a friend to share

