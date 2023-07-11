Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Poem: Declaration to My Own Mind

A poem from a Rochester area high school student.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Ashlyn Lee
Today at 12:00 AM

I declare myself free from all malevolent thoughts.
Free from telling myself things I would never say to someone else.
I know I make mistakes.
I know I am not perfect.
I know I am human.
Would I judge someone else for the same errors I myself make?
Breaking and tearing my own mind down,
Down so it's hard to rebuild.
But I have rebuilt.
And I continue to rebuild.
I am my own worst enemy.
I think it's about time we became friends.

Ashlyn Lee is an upcoming junior at Mayo High School. This poem had originally been written for an English assignment for her wonderful teacher Mrs. Harmon.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

