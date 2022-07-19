SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Poem: Elemental

A poem from Rochester's poet laureate.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Susan McMillan
July 19, 2022 12:00 AM
When worn down
by noise of life, of human self-importance,
cling to elemental things—
.
Water,
its spruce and fiddlehead banks,
quiet current, restless waves
.
Stones,
the same ones ancients trod
to launch their hand-hewn boats
.
Sky,
from which our vigilant moon
watched their sleep.
.
Remember
what carried them where they would go
will carry you.

Susan McMillan is a member of Southeastern Minnesota Poets and is currently Rochester’s poet laureate.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

