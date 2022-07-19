Poem: Elemental

When worn down

by noise of life, of human self-importance,

cling to elemental things—

.

Water,

its spruce and fiddlehead banks,

quiet current, restless waves

.

Stones,

the same ones ancients trod

to launch their hand-hewn boats

.

Sky,

from which our vigilant moon

watched their sleep.

.

Remember

what carried them where they would go

will carry you.

Susan McMillan is a member of Southeastern Minnesota Poets and is currently Rochester’s poet laureate.

