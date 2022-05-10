Poem: Elimination Anxiety

Difficult times will often hit us hard.

Unable to spend afternoons in the backyard.

Anxiety and stress, secondary to isolation.

A cause to pause and avoid deprivation.

.

Following surgery, pain won’t go away.

Worry and despair, narcotics ease the day.

But then a new problem, constipation.

Being irregular may ruin concentration.

.

Time to empty the bladder out.

Successful hydration results in a water spout.

Consider moving to the urination station.

Sometimes the bladder may go on vacation.

.

Losing driving privileges results in loss of face.

Hopefully other drivers will take up the case.

The challenges, no shopping, no socializing.

Being alone and isolation becomes demoralizing.

.

Elimination is a state of body and mind.

Success or failure may cause a bind.

The anxiety may attack in a spiritual sense.

Healing awaits and presents with recompense.

Lea B. Jennings is a poet from Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."