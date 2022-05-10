SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Elimination Anxiety

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Lea B. Jennings
May 10, 2022 12:00 AM
Difficult times will often hit us hard.
Unable to spend afternoons in the backyard.
Anxiety and stress, secondary to isolation.
A cause to pause and avoid deprivation.
.
Following surgery, pain won’t go away.
Worry and despair, narcotics ease the day.
But then a new problem, constipation.
Being irregular may ruin concentration.
.
Time to empty the bladder out.
Successful hydration results in a water spout.
Consider moving to the urination station.
Sometimes the bladder may go on vacation.
.
Losing driving privileges results in loss of face.
Hopefully other drivers will take up the case.
The challenges, no shopping, no socializing.
Being alone and isolation becomes demoralizing.
.
Elimination is a state of body and mind.
Success or failure may cause a bind.
The anxiety may attack in a spiritual sense.
Healing awaits and presents with recompense.

Lea B. Jennings is a poet from Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

