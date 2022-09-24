We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 24

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Empty Grave

Poem from local author J. M. Allen

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J. M. Allen
September 24, 2022 12:00 AM
Sometimes when I go walking
I stroll through the cemetery
Which seems just like a big park
With no need to be wary

I saw a grave lay open
But the tombstone was old
There were splinters of wood
And it smelled bad like mold

Nearby vases were smashed
All the debris made me tense
A sudden fear of the graveyard
Good thing it has a fence

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. This poem is from the book “Real Rhyming Poems” which can be found at the Rochester, Minneapolis (Hennepin County), Duluth, Mankato (Taylor), Winona, and Red Wing public libraries.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

