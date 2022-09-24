Poem: Empty Grave
Poem from local author J. M. Allen
Sometimes when I go walking
I stroll through the cemetery
Which seems just like a big park
With no need to be wary
I saw a grave lay open
But the tombstone was old
There were splinters of wood
And it smelled bad like mold
Nearby vases were smashed
All the debris made me tense
A sudden fear of the graveyard
Good thing it has a fence
J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. This poem is from the book “Real Rhyming Poems” which can be found at the Rochester, Minneapolis (Hennepin County), Duluth, Mankato (Taylor), Winona, and Red Wing public libraries.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."