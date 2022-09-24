Poem: Empty Grave

Sometimes when I go walking

I stroll through the cemetery

Which seems just like a big park

With no need to be wary

I saw a grave lay open

But the tombstone was old

There were splinters of wood

And it smelled bad like mold

Nearby vases were smashed

All the debris made me tense

A sudden fear of the graveyard

Good thing it has a fence

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. This poem is from the book “Real Rhyming Poems” which can be found at the Rochester, Minneapolis (Hennepin County), Duluth, Mankato (Taylor), Winona, and Red Wing public libraries.

