Poem: Equinox

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J. M. Allen
March 22, 2022 12:00 AM
O frigid Winter
Where is your sting
March has arrived
Soon victor Spring
..
The bitter cold bite
To you I do sneer
Now out of sensory
At least until next year

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
