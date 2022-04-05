Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Equinox

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J. M. Allen
April 05, 2022 12:00 AM
O frigid Winter
Where is your sting
March has arrived
Soon victor Spring
.
The bitter cold bite
To you I do sneer
Now out of sensory
At least until next year

— J. M. Allen

Jon Allen is from Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

