Poem: Equinox
O frigid Winter
Where is your sting
March has arrived
Soon victor Spring
.
The bitter cold bite
To you I do sneer
Now out of sensory
At least until next year
— J. M. Allen
Jon Allen is from Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
