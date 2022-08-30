Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Poem: Fish Whisperer

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Monica Brockway
August 30, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

He’s Beautiful

Graceful

He whispers

They listen

The line reaches

ADVERTISEMENT

A Fly drifts

Calm desire

Water and breeze hum

Take the food

Set

Snap

There you are

Sweet desire

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainbow of color

Graceful

Release

Monica Brockway grew up in Millville and now resides in Pine Island with her husband. She wrote this poem for her son Mark in 2017.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
What to read next
Fox Creek.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Get ready for a harrowing trek through the northwoods in 'Fox Creek'
Author William Kent Krueger uses the vast wilds of northern Minnesota in this thriller.
August 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
P1030080.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Newfoundland, Labrador show off North Atlantic history, hospitality
A trip complete with puffins, whales and icebergs proved "good for the soul."
August 27, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dorothy Waddingham Wenzel
082722 Sievers1 .jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester artist transforms Lake City space into new gallery
Willow Gentle
August 27, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
20220824_092131.jpg
Business
Comedy club's return to bring weekly laughs to Rochester
Goonie's Comedy Club, which has been bringing comedians to Rochester since 2005, plans to host a show on Sept. 9, its first in the Crooked Pint Ale House’s new home within the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway.
August 24, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger