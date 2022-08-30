Poem: Fish Whisperer
He’s Beautiful
Graceful
He whispers
They listen
The line reaches
A Fly drifts
Calm desire
Water and breeze hum
Take the food
Set
Snap
There you are
Sweet desire
Rainbow of color
Graceful
Release
Monica Brockway grew up in Millville and now resides in Pine Island with her husband. She wrote this poem for her son Mark in 2017.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
