Poem: Fish Whisperer

He’s Beautiful

Graceful

He whispers

They listen

The line reaches

A Fly drifts

Calm desire

Water and breeze hum

Take the food

Set

Snap

There you are

Sweet desire

Rainbow of color

Graceful

Release

Monica Brockway grew up in Millville and now resides in Pine Island with her husband. She wrote this poem for her son Mark in 2017.

