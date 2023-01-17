STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Poem: Friday Night Lights

A poem from Byron resident Kenna Sandborn.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Kenna Sandborn
January 17, 2023 12:00 AM
First big snow of year. Awoke to perfectly
flocked, winter fairly land. Afraid to sneeze should it
all blow away. Enter snow globe, turn fireplace on,
crank classical music up, make pot of soup.

Twinkling luminaries, made of ice, cut like Waterford
crystal, marching up winding trails through prairie
and wooded glens. Diamonds sparkling, piercing
through this warm January night, guiding our scenic way.

Only crunching snow heard under foot and
stories exchanged between longtime friends.
Warmed by hot chocolate, bonfires and kindred spirits.
Silver lining grateful. Forward looking to new year unfolding.

Kenna Sandborn is an interior designer, artist and photographer from Byron.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
