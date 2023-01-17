Poem: Friday Night Lights

First big snow of year. Awoke to perfectly

flocked, winter fairly land. Afraid to sneeze should it

all blow away. Enter snow globe, turn fireplace on,

crank classical music up, make pot of soup.

Twinkling luminaries, made of ice, cut like Waterford

crystal, marching up winding trails through prairie

and wooded glens. Diamonds sparkling, piercing

through this warm January night, guiding our scenic way.

Only crunching snow heard under foot and

stories exchanged between longtime friends.

Warmed by hot chocolate, bonfires and kindred spirits.

Silver lining grateful. Forward looking to new year unfolding.

Kenna Sandborn is an interior designer, artist and photographer from Byron.

