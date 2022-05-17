Poem: Frozen Spring

Grey shroud of winter, go away!

By the calendar, Spring has come

but still you linger, chilling us

and dim the distant sun.

.

Your springtime rains bring no delight;

they coldly fall in gusting winds

and cause us yet to bundle tight

in gear we would have put away

if you had kindly quit your stay

and disappeared from sight.

.

But here you are, even today

as maypoles rise with colors gay.

I joined with friends to greet the Spring.

Our drums rang out, and children danced,

but you were there to mock the scene;

monster, have you no romance?

Wayne Farmer is a retired software engineer who is now writing poetry and playing the djembe. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."