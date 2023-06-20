Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Full Speed

A poem from local poet J. M. Allen.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J. M. Allen
Today at 12:00 AM

In the present life I have
Things pace much too slow
I want to move at full speed
As fast as I can go
.
I hunger for excitement
And I can hardly wait
Remaining in the status quo
Is not an acceptable fate
.
If only I had the money
And the freedom it would seem
I’d experience what the world offers
Until then it remains just a dream

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. His recent book “Real Rhyming Poems” is available at over 20 libraries in four states, including the Rochester Public Library and the RCTC Goddard Library.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

What To Read Next
k1ng ace.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A Midwest tour kicks off in Rochester at LC's Venue
June 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Kumbayah Juneteenth story.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A tale about Juneteenth comes to the Mayo Civic Center stage
June 19, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Mississippi Music's 7th season features acts each Wednesday through Aug. 23
June 16, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Eagle Brook Church logo
Local
Eagle Brook megachurch to build campus in north Rochester
June 19, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Lime Scooters
Local
Limes on the sidewalk causing some bellyache
June 19, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Non-Profit Wrench
Business
Non-Profit Wrench's Jesse Campbell hopes to give back to a community that raised him
June 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
061523-Honkers BP
Sports
Craska brothers cherishing rare chance to be teammates with Rochester Honkers
June 19, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten