Poem: Full Speed

In the present life I have

Things pace much too slow

I want to move at full speed

As fast as I can go

.

I hunger for excitement

And I can hardly wait

Remaining in the status quo

Is not an acceptable fate

.

If only I had the money

And the freedom it would seem

I’d experience what the world offers

Until then it remains just a dream

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. His recent book “Real Rhyming Poems” is available at over 20 libraries in four states, including the Rochester Public Library and the RCTC Goddard Library.

