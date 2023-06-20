Poem: Full Speed
A poem from local poet J. M. Allen.
In the present life I have
Things pace much too slow
I want to move at full speed
As fast as I can go
.
I hunger for excitement
And I can hardly wait
Remaining in the status quo
Is not an acceptable fate
.
If only I had the money
And the freedom it would seem
I’d experience what the world offers
Until then it remains just a dream
J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. His recent book “Real Rhyming Poems” is available at over 20 libraries in four states, including the Rochester Public Library and the RCTC Goddard Library.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
