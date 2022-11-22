Poem: Furry Burrito

My furry burrito is in a siesta

softly toasted by the afternoon sun

as he dreams of outdoor adventures

by the window in my room.

.

My life is full of things to do,

promises made, people to call,

and bills to pay. What is his agenda?

Sleep. Wake. Eat. Explore.

And visit me, his reliable friend,

occasionally

for scritches and strokes

but only to a point,

remembering that he is the one in charge,

and must behave as behooves a king.

.

Sleep, little one,

who means so much to me.

Do I appear in your dreams?

Wayne Farmer is a retired software engineer who is now writing poetry and playing the djembe.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."