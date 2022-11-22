SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Furry Burrito

A poem by Winona writer Wayne Farmer.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Wayne Farmer
November 22, 2022 12:00 AM
My furry burrito is in a siesta
softly toasted by the afternoon sun
as he dreams of outdoor adventures
by the window in my room.
My life is full of things to do,
promises made, people to call,
and bills to pay. What is his agenda?
Sleep. Wake. Eat. Explore.
And visit me, his reliable friend,
occasionally
for scritches and strokes
but only to a point,
remembering that he is the one in charge,
and must behave as behooves a king.
Sleep, little one,
who means so much to me.
Do I appear in your dreams?

Wayne Farmer is a retired software engineer who is now writing poetry and playing the djembe.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

