Poem: Gypsy Blood
Through my veins
flows a spark --
a yearning for beauty,
a wild impulse to be
free
to run and dance in the wind
to sing
to whisper to flowers
secret loves --
to giggle with the brook
to run on the waves of the ocean
to be free as the clouds
to be as beautiful as the sunset
and to stroke the fairy filaments
that weave this world together
.
A push to spread my airy wings
and fly
free without restraint
to follow where wanderlust leads
long into the day
.
To be born in the fields
grow up with the willows
and die at peace in the waves
Vivian Stolz wrote this poem for her grandma for her birthday. The poem was inspired by how her grandma told her mother that they are descended from gypsies in Europe. Vivian wrote the poem with a flowing, wild, free verse style, with the romantic feeling of natural beauty that reminds her of gypsies. She hopes her grandma has a beautiful birthday.
