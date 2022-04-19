Poem: Gypsy Blood

Through my veins

flows a spark --

a yearning for beauty,

a wild impulse to be

free

to run and dance in the wind

to sing

to whisper to flowers

secret loves --

to giggle with the brook

to run on the waves of the ocean

to be free as the clouds

to be as beautiful as the sunset

and to stroke the fairy filaments

that weave this world together

.

A push to spread my airy wings

and fly

free without restraint

to follow where wanderlust leads

long into the day

.

To be born in the fields

grow up with the willows

and die at peace in the waves

Vivian Stolz wrote this poem for her grandma for her birthday. The poem was inspired by how her grandma told her mother that they are descended from gypsies in Europe. Vivian wrote the poem with a flowing, wild, free verse style, with the romantic feeling of natural beauty that reminds her of gypsies. She hopes her grandma has a beautiful birthday.

