Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Haiku

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Susan McMillan
March 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Olympic athlete
Taut muscles slinky, lynxlike
Razor claws slice ice.

Susan McMillan is a founding member of Southeastern Minnesota Poets and is currently Rochester’s Poet Laureate. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

