Poem: Heart
A poem by a Rochester resident for Valentine's Day.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Listening to pastor’s homily
No warning heart attack
My world is black and silent
Angels to my rescue
No pulse 5 minutes, CPR, AED
My world is light and loud
Sirens are blaring
A comforting voice speaks to me —
“They shocked your heart,
the ambulance is on the way,
all the people are praying for you.”
Ambulance arrives and whisks me away
Critical help from quick acting angels
Prayers
Caring medical personnel
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Monica Taylor is a resident of Rochester.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
Anne Labovitz opens her show at the Rochester Art Center Feb. 18 and more than 200 performing acts fill 21 venues in Red Wing Feb. 17 - 18.
The night of dancing pairs Rochester celebrity dancers with professional dancers from Dahl Dance to benefit youth arts education and public art program services.
Kate Rogers hopes her love of opera catches on with music lovers in the Med City.
Poem written by Mayo High School student Isha Kapoor and chosen by the Diversity Council of Rochester as one of the winners of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Poetry Contest.