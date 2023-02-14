Poem: Heart

Listening to pastor’s homily

No warning heart attack

My world is black and silent

Angels to my rescue

No pulse 5 minutes, CPR, AED

My world is light and loud

Sirens are blaring

A comforting voice speaks to me —

“They shocked your heart,

the ambulance is on the way,

all the people are praying for you.”

Ambulance arrives and whisks me away

Critical help from quick acting angels

Prayers

Caring medical personnel

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Monica Taylor is a resident of Rochester.

