Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Heart

A poem by a Rochester resident for Valentine's Day.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Monica Taylor
February 14, 2023 12:00 AM
Listening to pastor’s homily
No warning heart attack
My world is black and silent
Angels to my rescue
No pulse 5 minutes, CPR, AED
My world is light and loud
Sirens are blaring
A comforting voice speaks to me —
“They shocked your heart,
the ambulance is on the way,
all the people are praying for you.”
Ambulance arrives and whisks me away
Critical help from quick acting angels
Prayers
Caring medical personnel

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Monica Taylor is a resident of Rochester.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

