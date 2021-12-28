Poem: 'Hope'
By Patricia A. Kemmerick
I cannot silence
The singing bird
That lives within my soul
It sings a song of hope
A melody which stirs my heart
ADVERTISEMENT
To believe and trust
And look for the silver lining
In each and everything
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
Two to four pieces will be selected from area proposals.
The good listening of last year spills over into the new year.
COVID response and vendor requests cited in decision to delay weekly summer festival until July.
John Paulson brings friends, quartet to SE MN venues