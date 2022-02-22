SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Hope

By Patricia A. Kemmerick

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Patricia A. Kemmerick
February 22, 2022 12:00 AM
I cannot silence

The singing bird

That lives within my soul

It sings a song of hope

A melody which stirs my heart

To believe and trust

And look for the silver lining

In each and everything

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

