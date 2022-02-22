Poem: Hope
By Patricia A. Kemmerick
I cannot silence
The singing bird
That lives within my soul
It sings a song of hope
A melody which stirs my heart
To believe and trust
And look for the silver lining
In each and everything
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
