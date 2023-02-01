99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Hubert Humphrey

A poem from a California poet about Hubert Humphrey, U.S. Senator representing Minnesota for two decades and U.S. Vice President. Humphrey died Jan. 13, 1978.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Ivan Smason
February 01, 2023 01:35 PM
Daddy ran a drug store
Mama was an immigrant
The Social Gospel Movement
Meant everything to me
The Great Depression hit
The Dust Bowl bit
I was influential in the MDFLP
.
The Minnesota Democratic
Farmer Labor Party
And the youngest mayor
In Minneapolis history
I fought against discrimination
For equal access to education
Busted the racketeers resolutely
.
In 1948 at the Democrat Convention
I stood firm against the Dixiecrats
Became the very best senator
Of the American democracy
Could have been the president
Might have set a precedent
Art of the possible as reachable reality

Ivan Smason is a poet from Santa Monica, Calif. He wrote this poem and thought the Post Bulletin would be a nice home for it.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

