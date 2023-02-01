Poem: Hubert Humphrey

Daddy ran a drug store

Mama was an immigrant

The Social Gospel Movement

Meant everything to me

The Great Depression hit

The Dust Bowl bit

I was influential in the MDFLP

.

The Minnesota Democratic

Farmer Labor Party

And the youngest mayor

In Minneapolis history

I fought against discrimination

For equal access to education

Busted the racketeers resolutely

.

In 1948 at the Democrat Convention

I stood firm against the Dixiecrats

Became the very best senator

Of the American democracy

Could have been the president

Might have set a precedent

Art of the possible as reachable reality

Ivan Smason is a poet from Santa Monica, Calif. He wrote this poem and thought the Post Bulletin would be a nice home for it.

