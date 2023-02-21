Poem: Ice Skates

Ice skates for Christmas. Couldn’t wait to try.

Visions of Viking goddesses elegantly, gliding,

like white swans on clear, azure mirrors.

Falling down and clawing up again. Shaking body

up righting on slick ice. Hovering over butter knife

edges, wondering if my lashed windows will see

tomorrow’s dawn.

Whoopsie daisy! Am I crazy? Preschool skaters

swarming me like tormented bees! Heaped where

I fell, with frost bitten pride, stunned I have lost

my youthful touch.

Proudly, twice around Soldier’s Field rink.

Clinging to my pipe cage, my saving grace.

100,000 calories burnt from fright of broken

bones or loss of life.

Elegant swan, I may never be, but gratefully still

whole, with a well padded soul. Viking goddess

only in my dreams …

Kenna Sandborn is an interior designer, artist and photographer from Byron.

