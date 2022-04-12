Poem: If I Had a Horse

Presently I am a Townie, but if I had a horse,

Such a sunny, windy cool fall day as this would beckon.

Even my horse, my Friend, would know we are going out,

When he received his morning oats and water, I reckon.

.

At seven or so, after chores, he would be ready,

His mouth open gladly receives the bit and bridle,

And he stands completely still at blanket and saddle,

Then, knowing all is ready, he tires of being idle.

.

Sounds of saddle leather stretching as I mount, and in a second,

Off are we: no walk or trot, but gallop into the breeze.

Toward the forest, sweet, dense, full, wind all above,

In minutes two of us among countless cedar trees.

.

Then for an hour or two’s walk but a quick walk,

My Friend is so full of energy, this is his slowest speed

But he misses nothing; his ears pricked and eyes darting.

I talk to him, I know he hears me, my Friend indeed.

.

Adequate sweat foaming upon his breast, we exit now,

A medium run just for fun back home,

He talks to me through body language as I wash him,

I miss him as I sit in town alone.

John Stone lives in Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."