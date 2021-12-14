SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Arts and Entertainment

Poem: 'It Happened Again'

By James Newcomer

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By James Newcomer
December 13, 2021 11:00 PM
The marks on the lawn make it perfectly clear,
over night we'd been visited by eight tiny reindeer.

Etched in the snow was a singular track,
the sign of a man who was dragging a sack.

The snow on the roof was also disheveled.
The sidewalk unused though recently shoveled.

Sooty boot prints lead right up to the tree,
where presents await for the kids and for me

The cookies set out on the night before,
are now just crumbs that litter the floor.

You may not believe me, I find it quite queer,
but the same thing has happened, year after year.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

