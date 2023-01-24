STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Poem: It's up to all of us

A poem from former charter poet laureate Jane Belau.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Jane Belau
January 24, 2023 12:00 AM
It’s up to all of us
To become a healing city
To become a part
Each with a loving heart
For residents, the people who live here, and work here.
We need to have compassion and care
For those who are poor, homeless, unemployed and visiting.
People who are seeking better healthcare, who are seeking better living
conditions
Who are seeking better work or just bring dreams to fruition
Regardless of origin, race, color or creed
Regardless of level of wealth or kind of need
Love for all is the key
To becoming a caring community
It’s not criticizing groups but
It’s looking out for others
Children, fathers, mothers
Aged, youth, single or married
Uneducated, untrained but harried
Sick, injured or well
Everything is awful all at once but never swell
Look for the good in all
And say please, thank you or
can I help you lest you fall ?
We need and want our reputation
As a caring, compassionate
city within our nation
A city peopled with those who love
Supporting one another in need
Supporting caring and sharing but not selfish greed
Let love prevail In our collective heart and mind
And that all we do reflect those thoughts and deeds that are kind.

Jane Belau charter poet laureate of Rochester, 2012-2019. Written January 10, 2023.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

