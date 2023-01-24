Poem: It's up to all of us

It’s up to all of us

To become a healing city

To become a part

Each with a loving heart

For residents, the people who live here, and work here.

We need to have compassion and care

For those who are poor, homeless, unemployed and visiting.

People who are seeking better healthcare, who are seeking better living

conditions

Who are seeking better work or just bring dreams to fruition

Regardless of origin, race, color or creed

Regardless of level of wealth or kind of need

Love for all is the key

To becoming a caring community

It’s not criticizing groups but

It’s looking out for others

Children, fathers, mothers

Aged, youth, single or married

Uneducated, untrained but harried

Sick, injured or well

Everything is awful all at once but never swell

Look for the good in all

And say please, thank you or

can I help you lest you fall ?

We need and want our reputation

As a caring, compassionate

city within our nation

A city peopled with those who love

Supporting one another in need

Supporting caring and sharing but not selfish greed

Let love prevail In our collective heart and mind

And that all we do reflect those thoughts and deeds that are kind.

Jane Belau charter poet laureate of Rochester, 2012-2019. Written January 10, 2023.

