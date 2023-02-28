Poem: Landscape of the Mind

I took a walk — a searching,

meandering ramble —

through the fields of my mind.

Which of the pebbles beneath my soul

was the one to cry out

in pain?

.

suddenly

the sky clouds —

contracts —

tears.

.

Too dark now

to find anything.

.

Fields vanish

in the night.

.

Vivian Stolz is a 19 year old poet and college student residing in Lake City.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

