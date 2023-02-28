99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Landscape of the Mind

A poem by local college student, Vivian Stolz.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Vivian Stolz
February 28, 2023 12:00 AM

I took a walk — a searching,
meandering ramble —
through the fields of my mind.
Which of the pebbles beneath my soul
was the one to cry out
in pain?
.
suddenly
the sky clouds —
contracts —
tears.
.
Too dark now
to find anything.
.
Fields vanish
in the night.
.
Vivian Stolz is a 19 year old poet and college student residing in Lake City.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

