Poem: Landscape of the Mind
A poem by local college student, Vivian Stolz.
I took a walk — a searching,
meandering ramble —
through the fields of my mind.
Which of the pebbles beneath my soul
was the one to cry out
in pain?
.
suddenly
the sky clouds —
contracts —
tears.
.
Too dark now
to find anything.
.
Fields vanish
in the night.
.
Vivian Stolz is a 19 year old poet and college student residing in Lake City.
