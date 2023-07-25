Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 25

Poem: Learn to Say Goodbye

A poem from a Rochester high school graduate.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Amina Hasan
Today at 12:00 AM

“Learn to say goodbye, Maggie Cole.”
Do learn to say goodbye
You know in your heart and soul
That everyone will one day die

With grief you’ve sailed away
Intending to never look back
You no longer count a year or day
Needing skills you know you lack

But memories sailed with you
They’ve become your only friend
They’re painting your life with blue
From its beginning to an imaginary end

A quiet room is something you dread
Yet you refuse to go out in the world
You feel something inside you is dead
Like a sail, your feelings have furled

You want the wind to unfurl the feeling
From which you tried to hide
You realized your wounds weren’t healing
You felt sorry for them and cried

Oh Maggie, you run, run, and flee
You’re trying to forget the past

You’re not the one you used to be
At your memories you stare aghast

Staring at your pain is painful and not fun
But why do you avoid looking up at the sky?
Why don’t you even glimpse the shining sun?
Do look up at the sky, or at least try, just try

Amina Hasan is a rising sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and an alumna of Century High School. She was lucky to have had two high school English teachers who encouraged her and took her poetry aspirations seriously (the extraordinary teachers — Mrs. Adams and Mrs. Morris).

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

