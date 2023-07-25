Poem: Learn to Say Goodbye

“Learn to say goodbye, Maggie Cole.”

Do learn to say goodbye

You know in your heart and soul

That everyone will one day die

With grief you’ve sailed away

Intending to never look back

You no longer count a year or day

Needing skills you know you lack

But memories sailed with you

They’ve become your only friend

They’re painting your life with blue

From its beginning to an imaginary end

A quiet room is something you dread

Yet you refuse to go out in the world

You feel something inside you is dead

Like a sail, your feelings have furled

You want the wind to unfurl the feeling

From which you tried to hide

You realized your wounds weren’t healing

You felt sorry for them and cried

Oh Maggie, you run, run, and flee

You’re trying to forget the past

You’re not the one you used to be

At your memories you stare aghast

Staring at your pain is painful and not fun

But why do you avoid looking up at the sky?

Why don’t you even glimpse the shining sun?

Do look up at the sky, or at least try, just try

Amina Hasan is a rising sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and an alumna of Century High School. She was lucky to have had two high school English teachers who encouraged her and took her poetry aspirations seriously (the extraordinary teachers — Mrs. Adams and Mrs. Morris).

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."