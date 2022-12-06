Poem: Like Bright Rainbows

I like waking up in the morning.

I like being me.

When I run into a couple good friends

it's even better being three.

.

I’ll never change the world much

with all my deep thinking.

Laughter and light-heartedness

are gifts my friends give me.

.

I’ll never buy a vowel.

I’ll never buy happiness.

It always seems like my friends.

Help me out of any mess.

.

As I go out into the world today

hoping life will be all it can be.

First I tip my hat to God

then to my friends who inspire me.

.

When the sun is behind the clouds

not much wanting to glow.

That's when my friends stand out the most.

They are like bright rainbows.

Bill Scott is the maintenance director at Pax Christi Church in Rochester.

