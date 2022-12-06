SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Poem: Like Bright Rainbows

A poem by local writer.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Bill Scott
December 06, 2022 12:00 AM
I like waking up in the morning.
I like being me.
When I run into a couple good friends
it's even better being three.
.
I’ll never change the world much
with all my deep thinking.
Laughter and light-heartedness
are gifts my friends give me.
.
I’ll never buy a vowel.
I’ll never buy happiness.
It always seems like my friends.
Help me out of any mess.
.
As I go out into the world today
hoping life will be all it can be.
First I tip my hat to God
then to my friends who inspire me.
.
When the sun is behind the clouds
not much wanting to glow.
That's when my friends stand out the most.
They are like bright rainbows.

Bill Scott is the maintenance director at Pax Christi Church in Rochester.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

